Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 34.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,810 shares of company stock worth $22,032,502 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

