Cetera Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

XYL opened at $80.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $72.87 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In related news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

