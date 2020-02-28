Cetera Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,609 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,176,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. UBS Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta bought 5,500 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $251,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,806.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.18 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

