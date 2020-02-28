Cetera Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Heico during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heico by 27.6% in the third quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heico in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heico alerts:

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Heico in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, CFO Carlos L. Macau acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.21 per share, with a total value of $91,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $759,049.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEI stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. Heico Corp has a twelve month low of $89.25 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.