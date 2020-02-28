Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $191.13 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $331.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.52.

