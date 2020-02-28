Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,432 Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE:EL opened at $182.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.50. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $152.99 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.