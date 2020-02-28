Fmr LLC Has $147.15 Million Stock Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537,602 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of SPX Flow worth $147,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 172,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,887 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

FLOW opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Flow Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

