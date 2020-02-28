Fmr LLC Buys 620,321 Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,718,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,321 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.96% of Tronox worth $145,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $7.15 on Friday. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.54.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Ltd will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

