WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Fmr LLC cut its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,062,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,080,666 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.07% of WABCO worth $144,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in WABCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in WABCO by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WABCO by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

WBC opened at $135.11 on Friday. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.75 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.74.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.44.

In other WABCO news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About WABCO

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

