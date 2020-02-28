Fmr LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,050 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $148,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $185.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.53. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

