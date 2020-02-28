Fmr LLC Lowers Position in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,096,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 238,371 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 13.50% of MRC Global worth $151,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 14.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in MRC Global by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. MRC Global Inc has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.91.

In other news, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

