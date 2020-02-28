Fmr LLC Has $151.80 Million Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,952,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446,972 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $151,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in F.N.B. by 39.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after buying an additional 529,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 354,133 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $3,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

