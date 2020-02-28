Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.45% of Oshkosh worth $157,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 471.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 114,080 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 274,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 2,023.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 237,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.40 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

