Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 956,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,471 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $159,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.69. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.57 and a 52 week high of $180.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,905 shares of company stock worth $11,952,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

