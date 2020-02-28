Fmr LLC Sells 127,169 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,169 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 6.66% of Fabrinet worth $160,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 721,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 35,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,718 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $599,571.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,407 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

FN stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.