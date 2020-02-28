291,276 Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Bought by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 291,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,188,000 after buying an additional 11,852,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,702.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,521,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,437,000 after buying an additional 4,360,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 73,894.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,012,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,107,000 after buying an additional 2,009,935 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 13,869.3% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 1,539,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VCU Investment Management Co grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 648,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

