Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Acquires 69,930 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $16.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

