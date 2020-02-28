Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 188.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,683 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR opened at $56.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.48. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $56.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

