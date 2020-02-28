Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $7.16 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV cut its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $673,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.56. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $60.17.

