Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys Shares of 254,997 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 254,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 1.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $605,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 115,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $48.25 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.34.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Position in Sun Communities Inc
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
W W Grainger Inc Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,500 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.87 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report