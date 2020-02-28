Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.