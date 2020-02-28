Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 142,306 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,306 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $37,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,433.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,459,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $175.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.70 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

