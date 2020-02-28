Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 188,617 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188,617 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 7.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $64,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,382,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $843,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $154.00 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $158.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.90.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.