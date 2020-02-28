Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,084,000 after acquiring an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $152.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $107.61 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day moving average of $147.45.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

