iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,008 shares during the period. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 82,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 656.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $113.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.66. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.