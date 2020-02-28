Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 7,395 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBWY. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

KBWY opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $32.28.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.