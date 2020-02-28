TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,783,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $352,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,809,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,001,000 after buying an additional 698,506 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,900,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $177,088,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $10,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.30. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52-week low of $79.98 and a 52-week high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $925,571.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,688 shares of company stock worth $5,150,188. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

