Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,564 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 10,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter.

SDIV stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $18.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%.

