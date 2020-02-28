Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Sierra Bancorp reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.80 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.92. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

