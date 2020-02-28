FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FTS International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FTS International reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTS International will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FTS International.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.87 million. FTS International had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FTSI shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of FTS International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on FTS International in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTS International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FTS International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Shares of FTS International stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.53. FTS International has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTS International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FTS International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in FTS International during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

