$0.18 EPS Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Express reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Express had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Express from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Express by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Express by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Express in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $241.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.99. Express has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.24.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.