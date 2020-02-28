-$1.58 EPS Expected for Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) will report ($1.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.71) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.48). Albireo Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.19) to ($5.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.29) to ($4.70). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALBO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.36. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.