Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $27.29 on Friday. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

