Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on M. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

M opened at $12.90 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

