Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $504,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,305 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 96.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $102.03 and a one year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Union Gaming Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

