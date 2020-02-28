Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 3,970 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VGSH opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $61.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.