Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.27% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000.

Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

