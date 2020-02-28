Fmr LLC Has $175.60 Million Stock Holdings in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $175,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter worth $30,699,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,681,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.67.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

