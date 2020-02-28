Fmr LLC Has $169.36 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74,339 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.82% of Icon worth $169,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,144,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Icon by 51.7% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after buying an additional 519,534 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in Icon in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Icon by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 427,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,662,000 after buying an additional 126,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Icon by 5.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

ICLR stock opened at $156.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. Icon Plc has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.13 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

