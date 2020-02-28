Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $161,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,707,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 43.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Canada Goose by 20.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canada Goose by 38.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.66 and a 12 month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $342.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

