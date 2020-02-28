Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $170,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,884 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

OLLI opened at $51.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.97 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

