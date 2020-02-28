FIL Ltd Invests $108,000 in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEAM. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,619,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 132.4% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 104,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlassian by 35.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 248,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Atlassian from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $99.77 and a 1 year high of $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of -133.64, a PEG ratio of 48.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 17.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $408.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

