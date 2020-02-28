Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

