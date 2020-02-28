Fmr LLC Acquires 48,603 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 1.27% of Xylem worth $179,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Xylem by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Xylem Inc has a 1 year low of $72.87 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cfra cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,638 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

