Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 99.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 96,507 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.77 and a 52-week high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other Universal Health Services news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

