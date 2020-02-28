Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 544 Shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BME. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BME stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.13. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

