Fmr LLC Raises Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 613.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,904,314 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $162,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. ValuEngine downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of AUPH opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 1.66. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

