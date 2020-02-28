Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,709 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 2.16% of Dropbox worth $160,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,124,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,700,000 after purchasing an additional 572,993 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,136,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,601,000 after purchasing an additional 863,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after purchasing an additional 428,188 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their target price on Dropbox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

DBX opened at $19.33 on Friday. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.69, a P/E/G ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

