FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Winmark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $200.21 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $215.00. The company has a market cap of $777.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.61.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 289.84% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.32, for a total transaction of $991,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

