ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on NLY. UBS Group upped their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

